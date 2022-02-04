Van crashes into snow plow in Freeborn County

HAYWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver is sent to the hospital after a van and snow plow collided in Freeborn County on Friday morning.
It happened just after 10 am on westbound Interstate 90 at the Hayward rest area. The Minnesota State Patrol says the van driven by James Thomas Schafer, 59 of Austin, crashed into the rear of the snow plow driven by Casey Lee Freden, 30 of Albert Lea. The State Patrol says the plow was actively plowing snow when the crash occurred.
Schafer was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Freden was not hurt.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.