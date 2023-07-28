Van and car collide Friday morning on Highway 63 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The names have not been released in a two-vehicle accident that happened Friday morning on Highway 63.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it took place just after 6:30 am at the intersection of Highway 63 and Quarve Road. A 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Van driven by a 36-year-old woman from Stewartville was heading north and a 2016 Toyota Camry driven by a 55-year-old man from Owatonna was heading west when they crashed.
A 27-year-old man from Rochester was a passenger in the Toyota Camry. No information has been released on the condition of anyone involved in the collision.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester police and fire, Mayo Ambulance, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted with this accident.