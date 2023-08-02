Valley Health & Wellness ready to take on more patients with a new location

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Valley Health and Wellness is moving it's pain management center to help more people struggling with opioid addiction.
The clinic focuses on helping patients dealing with chronic pain and substance abuse. Compared to its previous location, the new spot is larger with an additional treatment room. This expansion is going to allow the clinic to take on more patients. The center says becoming addicted to pain medications can happen to anyone.
"These people are not strangers to all of us. For many of us, they're friends and family members we've had and its tough for anybody to watch them go through that kind of thing. The more resources you have in a community, the better," said Jerald Mackey, Associate Director of Operations.
Valley Health and Wellness is offering therapy and medication to help those addicted to opioids and other pain management drugs find a path toward sobriety. The clinic says patients are struggling to get in with doctors throughout the state and it hopes the clinic expansion will help people receive the help they need.
"I think anybody struggling with chronic pain, where they needed to see somebody in person, definitely felt the pinch of there's no where for them to go. They had to turn to whatever they could," said Mackey.
Potential new patients can contact the clinic at (612) 444-3000 and patientservices@valleymedical.com.