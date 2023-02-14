 Skip to main content
Valentine's Day Rainfall Totals

A storm system brought a good amount of moisture to the region on Tuesday. Much of the area picked up some decent rainfall. Here's a look at totals through 7 PM on Tuesday.

Algona, IA - 0.81"

Fairmont, MN - 0.72"

Owatonna, MN - 0.68"

Dodge Center, MN - 0.62"

Fort Dodge, IA - 0.61"

Hampton, IA - 0.56"

Mason City, IA - 0.55"

Minneapolis, MN - 0.53"

Albert Lea, MN - 0.51"

Waseca, MN - 0.50"

Rochester, MN  - 0.50"

Charles City, IA - 0.43"

Forest City, IA - 0.38"

Iowa Falls, IA - 0.29"

Don't see a total for your city or town? You can send a report to us via email to weather@kimt.com and we will add it to the list.

