Valentine's Day Rainfall Totals

A storm system brought a good amount of moisture to the region on Tuesday. Much of the area picked up some decent rainfall. Here's a look at totals through 7 PM on Tuesday.
Algona, IA - 0.81"
Fairmont, MN - 0.72"
Owatonna, MN - 0.68"
Dodge Center, MN - 0.62"
Fort Dodge, IA - 0.61"
Hampton, IA - 0.56"
Mason City, IA - 0.55"
Minneapolis, MN - 0.53"
Albert Lea, MN - 0.51"
Waseca, MN - 0.50"
Rochester, MN - 0.50"
Charles City, IA - 0.43"
Forest City, IA - 0.38"
Iowa Falls, IA - 0.29"
Don't see a total for your city or town? You can send a report to us via email to weather@kimt.com and we will add it to the list.