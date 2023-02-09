Valentine's Day Precautions for Online Dating

ROCHESTER, Minn-- As Valentine's Day approaches, individuals may notes more traffic across dating sites, which means it's an opportune time for romance scammers to make their move. The FTC reports that as of 2021 nearly $547 million of consumer losses were due to online romance scams.
KIMT NEWS 3 SPOKE WITH CEO/Founder of Love Architects, by Kailen and relationship coach , Kailen Rosenberg who says the commercialism of valentine's day makes it easy to become vulnerable to the charm of a scammer.
She adds,” The people that are the scammers, they're trying to win your trust. They're wooing you to the 'nth degree. They're telling you how beautiful, how amazing, sexy , intelligent– you're the best thing they've ever had. It's a soulmate experience.”
Students at Rochester Community and Technical College also weighed in on what they believe some red flags are while dating online.
Aphton Fuller says, "Maybe the first date go somewhere that's like a restaurant or a public place where you can meet up and feel more safe."
While another student, Piper Fuller says, “If they're asking for pictures, your personal information, credit card information and not willing to give anything back, that's definitely a red flag."
If you happen to fall victim to a romance scam, stop all contact immediately and file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).