UTV crash in northeast Iowa kills one person

HARPERS FERRY, Iowa – One person is dead after a UTV crashed in Allamakee County.
The Iowa State Patrol says Jeffry F. Kelly, 68 of Waterville, was driving the 2023 John Deere utility vehicle west on Walleye Lane and as Kelly approached River View Road, he hit several trees and stopped after smashing into a landscaping rock.
Kelly was killed by the crash. This accident remains under investigation.
The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Harpers Ferry Fire Department and EMS assisted at the scene.