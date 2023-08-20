Utility work to close Rochester intersection to traffic

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon heat index
values of 100 to 110 degrees possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest confidence in extreme heat and
humidity is on Tuesday and Wednesday. A front moving through
during the day on Thursday which could result in slightly lower
afternoon heat indices.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Utility work is closing an intersection and detouring a Rochester Public Transit bus route.

Starting Monday and lasting through Wednesday, the intersection of 21 Avenue NW and 16 ½ Street NW will be completed shut down by city crews.  RPT Route 409 will follow a detour turning left on 17 ½ Street NW and then right on 19 Ave NW to the intersection with Valleyhigh Dr where it will resume the normal route.

Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to avoid construction areas and take extra care if they must travel near them.

Roch intersection closed Aug 21 2023

Image courtesy of the City of Rochester.

