Utility work to close Rochester intersection to traffic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Utility work is closing an intersection and detouring a Rochester Public Transit bus route.
Starting Monday and lasting through Wednesday, the intersection of 21 Avenue NW and 16 ½ Street NW will be completed shut down by city crews. RPT Route 409 will follow a detour turning left on 17 ½ Street NW and then right on 19 Ave NW to the intersection with Valleyhigh Dr where it will resume the normal route.
Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to avoid construction areas and take extra care if they must travel near them.