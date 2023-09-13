Utah woman pleads guilty to getting caught with illegal drugs in NE Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa – One-half of a western duo arrested for drugs in northeast Iowa is now pleading guilty.
Celestina Maria Gentry, 37 of Ogden, Utah, has entered a guilty plea to possession of marijuana-1st offense. Charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp, fourth-degree theft, and misdemeanor drug possession have been dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Gentry and Donald John Mellott, 57 of Kingman, Arizona, were arrested on June 19 in Winneshiek County after the Sheriff’s Office was alerted about a UPS package found to contain kid’s toys and baggies of methamphetamine. Court documents state the package was sent by Gentry. Investigators say after a search of Gentry’s vehicle and Mellott’s hotel room, Mellott was found in possession of nine grams of meth.
Gentry has been sentenced to 85 days in jail and a $430 fine.
Mellott has pleaded not guilty to a controlled substance violation, possession of marijuana - 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of psilocybin - 3rd or subsequent offense, 2 counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, us of a used or expired drug tax stamp, aggravated misdemeanor possession of Suboxone - 2nd offense, and serious misdemeanor theft.
Mellott’s trial is set to start on December 20.