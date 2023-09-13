 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Utah woman pleads guilty to getting caught with illegal drugs in NE Iowa

  • 0
Celestina Gentry Donald Mellott

Celestina Gentry (left) and Donald Mellott

DECORAH, Iowa – One-half of a western duo arrested for drugs in northeast Iowa is now pleading guilty.

Celestina Maria Gentry, 37 of Ogden, Utah, has entered a guilty plea to possession of marijuana-1st offense.  Charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp, fourth-degree theft, and misdemeanor drug possession have been dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Gentry and Donald John Mellott, 57 of Kingman, Arizona, were arrested on June 19 in Winneshiek County after the Sheriff’s Office was alerted about a UPS package found to contain kid’s toys and baggies of methamphetamine.  Court documents state the package was sent by Gentry.  Investigators say after a search of Gentry’s vehicle and Mellott’s hotel room, Mellott was found in possession of nine grams of meth.

Gentry has been sentenced to 85 days in jail and a $430 fine.

Mellott has pleaded not guilty to a controlled substance violation, possession of marijuana - 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of psilocybin - 3rd or subsequent offense, 2 counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, us of a used or expired drug tax stamp, aggravated misdemeanor possession of Suboxone - 2nd offense, and serious misdemeanor theft. 

Mellott’s trial is set to start on December 20.

Tags

Recommended for you