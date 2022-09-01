USPS says hiring in Rochester is up but mail delays still persist for some residents

ROCHESTER, Minn-The United States Postal Service (USPS) said hiring has been improving in Rochester after a summer full of mail delays.
Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, the who is the spokesman for the USPS in Rochester, said relief should be coming soon to post office locations in the Med City.
"Applicants applying for USPS employment in Rochester has been significant and many candidates are at various stages in the application process," Abdul-Razzaaq said.
On Thursday, KIMT went to a southeast Rochester neighborhood that was plagued by mail delays in June to figure out if the situation has improved.
Some residents said they are starting to receive mail daily and sometimes every other day, which is an improvement from the eight day stretch residents went without receiving mail back in June.
Another resident in northwest Rochester said they are still experiencing mail delays.
The person said they ordered a package and selected a two day delivery method but did not receive their mail for at least six days.
You can click here to learn more about applying for a job at the USPS.