Using a sledgehammer to resolve a dispute means probation for Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A skateboarder with a sledgehammer has been sentenced for property damage.
Collin Paul Johnson, 41 of Rochester, was arrested in December 2020. He was accused of riding a skateboard to a home in Stewartville and using a sledgehammer to try and bash his way inside an attached garage. Investigators say the incident stemmed from a dispute over the sale of a vehicle.
Court documents state Johnson put up a Facebook post that said “watch me destroy him verbally, morally, and physically while breaking into his garage and taking what’s mine.”
Johnson pleaded guilty in June to first-degree damage to property and has now been sentenced to five years of supervised probation. Johnson must also pay $2,387.26 in restitution and perform 50 hours of community work service.