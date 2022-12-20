 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region from Wednesday
afternoon through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is
expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard
conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near
impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected
as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder
from late Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow will begin around noon on Wednesday
and continue into Friday night. Blizzard conditions possible
Thursday morning into Friday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40
to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...North-central and west-central Iowa

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Using a sledgehammer to resolve a dispute means probation for Rochester man

Justice

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A skateboarder with a sledgehammer has been sentenced for property damage.

Collin Paul Johnson, 41 of Rochester, was arrested in December 2020.  He was accused of riding a skateboard to a home in Stewartville and using a sledgehammer to try and bash his way inside an attached garage.  Investigators say the incident stemmed from a dispute over the sale of a vehicle.

Court documents state Johnson put up a Facebook post that said “watch me destroy him verbally, morally, and physically while breaking into his garage and taking what’s mine.” 

Johnson pleaded guilty in June to first-degree damage to property and has now been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.  Johnson must also pay $2,387.26 in restitution and perform 50 hours of community work service.

