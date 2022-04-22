Used car prices rising in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A shortage of new cars is raising the price on used automobiles.
According to Troy Buhr the owner of Southpoint Motors in Rochester used car prices have been high for over a year now.
Buhr says the price of his cars increased recently by 10-15 percent.
High gas prices and an ongoing computer chip shortage are keeping prices high.
Buhr has some advice you should know before you visit a used car dealer
"Make sure it's a good one. Make sure the car's been inspected. The lowest price isn't always the best deal," he tells KIMT News 3. "You want to make sure you're buying a quality car from a reputable dealer that has CARFAX vehicle history reports, that has a full inspection report, and the dealer has good reviews online. Good online reviews is a good place to start."
Buhr also tells KIMT News 3 the market is always changing and buyers should know what they're seeing and make adjustments as they go along.