UScelluar donating hotspots and internet service to La Luz Centro Cultural in Hampton

HAMPTON, Iowa – The La Luz Centro Cultural in Franklin County is getting a big donation from UScellular.
The company says it is donating 150 wireless hotspots and two years of service, worth about $168,900, as part of UScelluar’s After School Access Project.
“We serve approximately 50 youth per year with homework help and technology use,” says La Luz Centro Cultural Executive Director Kyle Whalen. “With the hotspot accessibility, we will help students and their families get connected. The hotspots are intended to help students and families who are taking summer classes to catch up on their education and do English as a Second Language classes virtually and homework through ESL Library assigned to our students.”
This year, UScellular has donated 1,220 hotspots worth nearly $1.4 million to Iowa nonprofit organizations in Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Hampton, Sioux City, and Waterloo.
“The success of students in the communities we serve is very important to us at UScellular,” says Josh Olbricht, UScellular’s director of sales and operations for east Iowa. “Connecting people and communities is our mission, and the After School Access Project is just one way that we’re helping ensure students have the reliable access they need to grow and pursue their dreams.”
Statistics show more than 40 million people in the United States lack reliable access to high-speed internet. Experts say that leads to an issue known as the “homework gap” among youth who lack proper internet access.
Hotspots are stand-alone Wi-Fi networks that can connect several devices at once wirelessly and have proven to be a vital tool for youth to access the internet, study, and complete homework. The hotspots provided through the After School Access Project connect to UScellular’s network to provide high-speed connectivity for youth.