US Sen. Tina Smith speaks at Rochester rally

ROCHESTER, Minn. - US Senator Tina Smith visited the Gray Duck Theater today to discuss healthcare with medical professionals from Southeast Minnesota.
At the conference, Sen. Smith talked about mental health care, insurance costs, and COVID-19 policies.
She advocated for Governor Tim Walz and his management of the pandemic - policies which Walz's opposing candidate Dr. Scott Jensen disagrees with.
According to his campaign website, Jensen states that lockdowns contributed to the current economic crisis.
Jensen and Smith both agree that prescription drug and health care costs are issues that need to be addressed as well, though they may differ on how to solve that problem.
"Minnesotans care about health care costs, whether it's affording their health insurance premiums or whether it's paying for prescription drugs," Smith said. "We know that here in the United States that people pay two to three times more for their prescription medicines than people in other parts of the world."
The visit was short but the primary focus was healthcare and how to advance accessibility, affordability, and quality in healthcare for all Minnesotans, and United States citizens.