US Sen. Tina Smith reintroduces student loan repayment bill for mental health care professoinals

WASHINGTON, D.C. - US Sen. Tina Smith is proposing a bipartisan bill to expand the mental health care workforce as the industry continues to face staffing shortages.
The Mental Health Professionals Workforce Shortage Loan Repayment Act, or Senate File S. 1578, would help prospective mental health care workers receive student loan repayment in an effort to strengthen and expand access to vital resources.
If passed, anyone pursuing a career in the mental health care industry would qualify for up to $250,000 in student load forgiveness.
The bill would also allow a repayment of one-sixth of eligible loans for each year a worker serves in the industry.
KIMT News 3 spoke with US Sen. Tina Smith about the bill, who feels that this would benefit not only workers, but patients as well.
"A lot of people that are in this field right now are retiring," said Smith. "There's a real shortage as the need for mental health care services has gone up. This bill is one way that we can help to address that shortage of care providers."
Smith mentioned that there is a shortage in rural areas especially, and the bill would help restore some balance in access to these resources.
"The bill that I'm introducing this week would make it easier for people to get the training that they need by helping them to do loan forgiveness for their education,
"These might be people that work in your local school as a counselor, or they could be a child psychologist, or somebody that is working with elders at a community centers," Smith said. "There's a deep need for these professionals all across the state."
The Health Resources and Service Administration predicts that there will be a shortage of over 250,000 mental health care professionals by 2025.