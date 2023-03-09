 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow-Covered and Slippery Roads Reported across the Region...

.During the afternoon, snow totals primarily ranged from 1 to
3 inches. The snow will continue to fall tonight with the highest
totals occurring this evening. Additional snow totals will range
from 1 to 4 inches with the highest totals in western Wisconsin.

Snowfall totals are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with
some locally higher amounts possible.

Several slide-offs and accidents have been reported late this
afternoon and early evening. If traveling tonight, slow down and
allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches. Total snowfall will range from 4 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

US Sen. Tina Smith reintroduces student loan repayment bill for mental health care professoinals

  • Updated
  • 0

The legislation aims to help alleviate staffing shortages in the industry.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - US Sen. Tina Smith is proposing a bipartisan bill to expand the mental health care workforce as the industry continues to face staffing shortages.

The Mental Health Professionals Workforce Shortage Loan Repayment Act, or Senate File S. 1578, would help prospective mental health care workers receive student loan repayment in an effort to strengthen and expand access to vital resources.

If passed, anyone pursuing a career in the mental health care industry would qualify for up to $250,000 in student load forgiveness.

The bill would also allow a repayment of one-sixth of eligible loans for each year a worker serves in the industry.

KIMT News 3 spoke with US Sen. Tina Smith about the bill, who feels that this would benefit not only workers, but patients as well.

"A lot of people that are in this field right now are retiring," said Smith. "There's a real shortage as the need for mental health care services has gone up. This bill is one way that we can help to address that shortage of care providers."

Smith mentioned that there is a shortage in rural areas especially, and the bill would help restore some balance in access to these resources.

"The bill that I'm introducing this week would make it easier for people to get the training that they need by helping them to do loan forgiveness for their education,

"These might be people that work in your local school as a counselor, or they could be a child psychologist, or somebody that is working with elders at a community centers," Smith said. "There's a deep need for these professionals all across the state."

The Health Resources and Service Administration predicts that there will be a shortage of over 250,000 mental health care professionals by 2025.

Recommended for you