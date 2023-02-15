US Sen. Tina Smith becomes new chair of agriculture subcommittee

ROCHESTER, Minn. - US Sen. Tina Smith (DFL-Minnesota) has been delegated as the new Chair of the Senate Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management, and Trade.
Sen. Smith aims to make positive changes to Minnesota's agriculture industry and is pushing for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make a greater effort to open foreign markets to Minnesota agriculture exports.
Over one-third of Minnesota exports are ag exports, and Sen. Smith feels outside organizations are putting a strain on family farmers due to market consolidation, especially by agencies in foreign nations.
KIMT News 3 spoke with Sen. Smith earlier, and she shared that she is pushing for "free and fair rules for trade that does not create barriers for farmers," and to increase international exports significantly.
"We've seen a lot of consolidation in agriculture, which means that too often farmers are making less and less money, and keeping less and less of the food dollar," Sen. Smith said. "A grave concern for me, and parts of the country, not necessarily Minnesota, because of our family farming law - is big outside organizations like China or Russia buying up farmland."
Sen. Smith also shared that it is important to protect and expand markets for Minnesotan and American products, and one way this could be achieved is by opening doors for Minnesota producers to trade with countries like Cuba.
She is a proponent for the Expanding Agricultural Exports Act, which aims to increase exports by over $7 billion in additional funding for advertising in foreign nations.
