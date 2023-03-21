US Sen. Klobuchar receives humanitarian award for efforts in curing Alzheimer's Disease

WASHINGTON - US Sen. Amy Klobuchar received the 2023 Alzheimer's Impact Movement Humanitarian of the Year Award Monday night.
It's an annual award from the Alzheimer's Association and the Alzheimer's Impact Movement recognizing those working to aid those with Alzheimer's disease and help toward treatment and finding a cure.
Sen. Klobuchar has long been a leader in the push to find solutions, including working to help secure more funding for research, aid for patients and caretakers. After losing her father to the disease in 2021, she has direct ties and knows what it is like to be one of those caretakers.
"We have over 11 million caretakers in the US, most of them unpaid, who are really doing the work for their family," Sen. Klobuchar said. "It's a mom or dad, brother or sister, or a grandma or grandpa, and it's just incredible what they do," Sen. Klobuchar.
She has worked for many years in advancing legislation related to the disease, including the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act and Kevin and Avonte’s Law. But there still remains an uphill battle to reach the ultimate goal.
"There's a number of promising medications out there right now and research going on for treatment - but we still don't have a cure," Sen. Klobuchar shared. "I'm devoted in making sure we're getting the funding in the National Institutes of Health so we can work toward getting that cure.
The award is granted each year to those spearheading initiatives in trying to put a stop to Alzheimer's disease - a condition that affects over 6 million Americans, according to the Alzheimer's Association.