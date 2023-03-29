US Sen. Joni Ernst discusses the Expanding Local Meat Processing Act

WASHINGTON - US Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is spearheading a bipartisan bill in the Senate to amend outdated legislation that prevents livestock auction market owners from having a stake in meat packing facilities.
The Expanding Local Meat Processing Act of 2022 would help to reduce current "red tape" regulations to allow livestock auction market owners to be involved in small meat packing facilities - including ownership, investing, managing, and operations.
This would apply as long as it is a "meat packing entity with a cumulative slaughter capacity of fewer than 2,000 animals per day, or 700,000 animals per year, or less than 10,000 animals per day or 3 million animals per year with respect to hogs," according to the Senate bill.
KIMT News 3 spoke with US Sen. Joni Ernst to learn more about what this would mean for small businesses.
"The bill would offer some flexibility and allow those livestock auction owners to invest in local and regional meat packers," Sen. Ernst said.
Sen. Ernst also shared that it would help to change outdated laws, increase the speed of safe meat processing, and boost competition in the industry.
The bill directly addresses the US Department of Agriculture to create changes to outdate laws that go back to the Packers and Stockyards Act of 1921.
This would also help to decrease the cost of meat that is sold at consumer markets, which has been a topic of concern amid rising costs.