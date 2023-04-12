US Sen. Amy Klobuchar visits Winona amid flood preparation

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions through This Evening and Again
on Thursday...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with breezy southwest winds and
deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions for this
afternoon and evening, and possibly again from late Thursday morning
through Thursday evening.

Relative humidity values will range from 20 to 25 percent this
afternoon and early evening with southwest winds of 15-25 mph,
gusting to 40 mph. On Thursday, the southwest winds will be slightly
lower than this afternoon ranging from 10 to 25 mph with gusts of
25 to 35 mph and relative humidity values will range from the
mid- teens to mid-20s.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of
any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning through this evening and a Fire Weather Watch is in
effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...Through 8 pm this evening, and from 11 am through 8 pm
Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon and from 10 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph on
Thursday afternoon and evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent this afternoon and from 15
to 25 percent on Thursday afternoon

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

US Sen. Amy Klobuchar visits Winona amid flood preparation

  • Updated
  • 0

Concern over potential flooding remains high in communities along the Mississippi River.

WINONA, Minn. -  US Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) visited Winona to speak with city officials as they prepare for possible major flooding at the Mississippi River.

Flood risks are high at this time, with water being reported nine feet above flood stage earlier this morning, and a prediction of upwards of 16 feet sometime next week.

Due to an unusual winter packed with precipitation unlike anything we've seen in the last few decades, there is a heightened risk for major flooding along the Mississippi, so the city is getting prepared with sandbags on reserve at the city airport.

""Every time you hear that word Winter of the Century or Storm of the Century, Mother Nature says 'hold my beer,' and then you see another one," Sen. Klobuchar said.

The city has a history of remarkable floods, including the famous flood of 1965 where the river surpassed 20 feet above flood stage.

Sen. Klobuchar shared that federal emergency funds through FEMA are available during times of crises like major flooding that are used to cover damages caused to public infrastructure.

"The standard for the state is $10 million in damage to public infrastructure," Klobuchar said. "When we have FEMA-level events, coming with that is flood mitigation money."

While city officials seem confident that it is extremely unlikely that the levee will need to be raised, it isn't out of the question, according to the city's public works director Brian DeFrang.

"It is a protocol that we are prepared for, what we would end up doing is not individually sandbagging but we would put big plastic down, put material on top of it, and then wrap it," DeFrang said.

Cities up and down the river will be working together to communicate flood levels as the issue continues to be monitored.

