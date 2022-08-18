'Urgent and immediate' need for blood at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is putting out another “urgent and immediate” call for O- blood donations.
The Center says “Every 2 seconds in the U.S. someone needs blood, locally every 10 minutes someone needs blood. That is why our need for blood is constant and because O- is the universal blood type it is in high demand.”
Blood donations are being accepted at Mayo Clinic, Hilton Building, First Floor, 210 2nd St. SW and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus, Joseph Building, Main Floor, Room M-86, 1216 Second St. SW.
To schedule a blood donation appointment, call the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center at 507-284-4475 today. As an added incentive, blood donors until 31st can enter to win a local golf experience: a round of golf for 4 from Somerby Golf Club, a round of golf for 4 from Oak Summit Golf Course, or 2 hours on the Chip Shots Golf Simulator.