Urban deer hunt to resume in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Deer hunters will again be able to track their prey within the city limits of Mason City.
The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) says there are 125 antlerless Deer Management Zone licenses available for the 2023 hunt and they must be purchased at Hart Brothers at 613 S Federal Avenue. Hunters may hunt private property or city-owned property after submitting their documents to MCPD for review and receiving their approval letter. The Mohawk Archery Club will again handle the required proficiency testing needed to hunt in a deer management zone.
City-owned property – Highland Golf Course and selected parks – will not be open to hunters until approximately December 1, once the weather has turned colder and usage of the facilities has declined.
This hunt is designed to control the urban deer herd, limit damage to property/crops, and reduce the number of car/deer collisions. Since it began in 2016, hunters have harvested 304 deer from inside of Mason City.
MCPD issued the following statement to DMZ hunters:
“Thank you to the hunters who have been participating in this local hunt and helping us to control the urban deer herd. We hope this has helped to provide another recreational opportunity for those in our community.”
Anyone with questions about the DMZ hunt can contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636. More information about the urban hunt is also available on the MCPD website.