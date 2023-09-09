Updated COVID shots are coming, part of a trio of vaccines to block fall viruses

FILE - Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, receives a flu vaccine from Nurse Practitioner Whitney Goggans at the Atlanta Press Club, where Cohen spoke about health issues, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Atlanta. Cohen says the U.S. is in “our strongest position yet” to avoid another chaotic respiratory season. “There will be a lot of virus this winter. That’s why we want to get ahead of it.” (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)