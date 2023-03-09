UPDATE: Two dead, one injured after collision in icy conditions in Mower County

***Update****
RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A second person has died after a collision in Mower County Thursday night.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Theresa Radney Fluteplayer, 27 of Flandreau, South Dakota, has died after being taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries.
Rory Derek Anderlik, 34 of Riceville, Iowa, a passenger in Fluteplayer's vehicle, was also killed.
Hope Ann Doherty, 45 of Racine is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at St. Marys.
According to the State Patrol, Doherty and Fluteplayer collided on Highway 63 near mile marker 24 just before 6 pm Thursday.
The crash report states the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the collision.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
