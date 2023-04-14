Update on technology problems at Rochester Public Schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Schools is issuing an update on the shutdown of its district-wide internet system.
“Thank you for your continued flexibility, patience, and creativity during this past week. We are making significant progress in getting our systems back up and running, with more to do. As the investigation into this cybersecurity incident continues, we will provide more information, including a timeline, as it becomes available. In the meantime, below are some operational updates we can share.”
RPS staff are asked to be at the Media Center in Mayo High School between 8 am and noon Saturday so Technology Department staff can reset passwords on their School District devices. Once passwords are reset for staff, the process will start with student devices.
School phone systems are now working, heating and cooling systems have been manually overridden, school copiers are working, and hot spots have been distributed to all school officers for use by staff.
ACT testing for Saturday 15 is canceled due to lack of access to computers and internet. Students register for the ACT should log into their ACT account to check if they have been reassigned to another date. If they don't see a reassignment, please contact ACT. Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments testing has also been postponed. RPS says it will work with the Minnesota Department of Education in the days ahead to develop a strategy for state testing.
And RPS says it is are aware that having some technology systems down may impact 504 plans and Individualized Education Programs for some students and promises to adapt to this situation as necessary in order to maintain continuity of service for students.