Update on Rochester bridal shop's abrupt closure

ROCHESTER, MN-- Good news for customers of the Med City bridal shop Mestads.
KIMT News 3 spoke with a buyer who is in final negotiations to purchase The bridal and formal wear store.
The St. Cloud based company says it hopes to reopen the store in the coming weeks.
Mestads abruptly announced through Facebook back in February that the store had closed and filed for bankruptcy, giving no advanced warning to customers and leaving many confused and upset.
All brides who made special orders before Mestads closed on February 1 will have them completed and delivered.