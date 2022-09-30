Update on Olmsted County Public Health's bivalent booster rollout

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Olmsted County Public Health said it has around 700 doses remaining of its original 1,200 bivalent vaccine shipment still available.
The county, along with other health centers, began administering the new bivalent booster shot in mid Sep.
Jodi Johannessen, a public health nurse with Olmsted County Public Health, said the county aims to give out around 50 to 100 doses per day at its walk in clinics.
"Today we offered a walk in clinic throughout the day and we have done approximately 100 vaccines today," Johannessen said.
Olmsted County's strategy has been to target populations that may have issues accessing the new vaccine, according to Johannessen.
"We try and help target some of the populations that may have barriers and the barriers including like the use of technology, maybe English not as their first language and we are doing approximately anywhere between 50 to 100 vaccines for those clinics," Johannessen said.
Data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows that Olmsted County has a three shot vaccination rate of roughly 80%, with more than 5% of residents up to date on their shots.
Johannessen said you can get your booster at any pharmacy, county clinic or medical center.