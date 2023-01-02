 Skip to main content
...Significant Ice Storm Tonight into Tuesday...

.A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the
northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states through tonight and
into Tuesday. Much of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain
from northwest into north central areas, with a mix of light snow
at times. Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in
treacherous travel conditions and potentially power outages.
During the day Tuesday the precipitation will become lighter and
end or change to rain in many areas, however, another round of
wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is
expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of
one quarter to one half of an inch and snow accumulations of one
to two inches through Tuesday afternoon. Winds gusting as high
as 30 mph at times.

* WHERE...Western into northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be very treacherous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

UPDATE: Latest on the winter storm impacting the region this week

Winter Weather Alerts

A rather dynamic storm system is developing and moving into the Midwest for the next couple of days. This storm is going to bring snow, ice, and possibly even some rain on Tuesday.

Ice Accumulation

Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued accordingly as everyone will see some ice and snow accumulation. Ice accumulations of over 0.25" will be possible for areas in the Ice Storm Warning. Heavy icing will accumulate on trees and power line, which could lead to some isolated power outages.

Snowfall 1

Due to uncertainties in where the cutoff between ice and snow will occur, the exact amount of snow that falls will depend upon how much ice proceeds it. Temperatures will warm up enough on Tuesday that rain will be possible, and that would great help improve conditions. That would be quite brief as colder air and snow move in for Tuesday Night and Wednesday as the storm begins to wrap up.

Snowfall 2

Additional snowfall of 2-5" will be possible on Wednesday. This is a dynamic storm system and any subtle shift in the track will greatly impact what we see through the next few days. Stay tuned for continued updates as this storm unfolds.

