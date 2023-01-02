UPDATE: Latest on the winter storm impacting the region this week

Weather Alert

...Significant Ice Storm Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states through tonight and into Tuesday. Much of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times. Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in treacherous travel conditions and potentially power outages. During the day Tuesday the precipitation will become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas, however, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of one quarter to one half of an inch and snow accumulations of one to two inches through Tuesday afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph at times. * WHERE...Western into northern Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be very treacherous. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&