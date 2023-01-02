UPDATE: Latest on the winter storm impacting the region this week

A rather dynamic storm system is developing and moving into the Midwest for the next couple of days. This storm is going to bring snow, ice, and possibly even some rain on Tuesday.
Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued accordingly as everyone will see some ice and snow accumulation. Ice accumulations of over 0.25" will be possible for areas in the Ice Storm Warning. Heavy icing will accumulate on trees and power line, which could lead to some isolated power outages.
Due to uncertainties in where the cutoff between ice and snow will occur, the exact amount of snow that falls will depend upon how much ice proceeds it. Temperatures will warm up enough on Tuesday that rain will be possible, and that would great help improve conditions. That would be quite brief as colder air and snow move in for Tuesday Night and Wednesday as the storm begins to wrap up.
Additional snowfall of 2-5" will be possible on Wednesday. This is a dynamic storm system and any subtle shift in the track will greatly impact what we see through the next few days. Stay tuned for continued updates as this storm unfolds.