UPDATE: Grassley says surgery was successful

UPDATE: Senator Chuck Grassley Tweeted on Wednesday that surgery to repair a fractured hip was successful and he is on his way to a "full recovery."
Previous story below
WASHINGTON DC – Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is going to have surgery.
The Republican’s Washington DC office says the surgery is due to Grassley hurting his hip, but the 89-year-old is described as “otherwise in good spirits” and “expected to make a full recovery.”
Grassley was re-elected to his eighth term in the U.S. Senate in November 2022. Grassley became the “dean of the Senate” as the current Senator who has served the longest.