UPDATE: Grassley says surgery was successful

Election 2022 Iowa Senate

United States Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, kisses his wife Barbara before speaking at a Republican Party of Iowa election night rally, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

UPDATE: Senator Chuck Grassley Tweeted on Wednesday that surgery to repair a fractured hip was successful and he is on his way to a "full recovery."

Previous story below

WASHINGTON DC – Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is going to have surgery.

The Republican’s Washington DC office says the surgery is due to Grassley hurting his hip, but the 89-year-old is described as “otherwise in good spirits” and “expected to make a full recovery.”

Grassley was re-elected to his eighth term in the U.S. Senate in November 2022.  Grassley became the “dean of the Senate” as the current Senator who has served the longest.

