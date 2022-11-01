Upcoming workshops for minority business entrepreneurs

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There will be a series of workshops in Rochester focused on helping minority business entrepreneurs. The Southeast Minnesota Small Business Development Center's workshops will discuss the steps necessary to help start and expand a business. They'll cover topics like funding your business, marketing and accounting. Minnesota SBDC's Southeast Regional Director Mark Walter Thein said he has high hopes for the workshops.
“It’s challenging for minority business owners to start and run and fund their existing business…just as it is for everyone, but with the educational classes that we’re gonna put on, I think this will definitely give them a heads-up," Thein said.
The workshops will also feature interpreters to help bridge language gaps. The first one will take place on November 5th at 10:00 a.m. at Graham Park.