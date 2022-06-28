Bomb scare forces temporary closure of Olmsted County Government Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A bomb scare led local law enforcement to close the Olmsted County Government Center temporarily Tuesday night.
The Rochester Police Department says around 8:30 P.M., a woman dropped off a suspicious device at the government center, which was found by a man she knew on a bike path in Southwest Rochester three hours earlier. The device is described to have been wrapped in black electrical tape and stuffed inside a shoe, though its exact contents have yet to be determined.
After dropping off the device, the woman was directed to bring it out to the middle of the government center's parking lot, where it was described and photographed for the State Duty Office. At the same time, RPD, RFD, and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, where they deployed a bomb-sniffing dog, which did not indicate the presence of a material of concern.
The woman was temporarily detained, but not arrested. Officials believe she did not intend to hurt anyone, and thought she was doing the right thing by bringing the device into authorities.
The device was later moved to a secure location. The St. Paul Bomb Squad will be picking it up at the government center tomorrow morning.