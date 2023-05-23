 Skip to main content
Unlicensed daycare provider in Howard County is arrested for child's death

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest

CRESCO, Iowa – An unlicensed daycare provider in North Iowa has been arrested for the death of a child.

Shirley Weber, 68 of Cresco, was arrested May 11 for child endangerment causing death.

Court documents state that on June 28, 2022, Weber was providing daycare services to 10 children at her home despite not being licensed through the state of Iowa.  Investigators say that on that day, Weber placed a child in his car seat and only buckled the top buckle.  Law enforcement says the child slid down in the car seat and was choked to death by that top buckle.

Weber is accused of failing to provide property supervision which resulted in the child’s death.

Child endangerment causing death is a class “B” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

