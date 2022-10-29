"Unleash the SHE" race promotes ovarian cancer awareness

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 12th annual "Unleash the SHE" race occurred this morning at Rochester's Mayo High School. Participants ran, walked, and dressed in teal to increase awareness of ovarian cancer. Some of the money raised was given to the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, also known as MOCA. MOCA's Board Chair Kristine Greer said events like these have a very big impact on fighting the disease.
“You never know when someone might be hearing our message and we could be saving a life. There is nothing like people getting together and saying, ‘hey, I understand. I’ve been there,'" Greer said.
MOCA plans to have their yearly "Black, White & Teal Gala" on April 15th of next year at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Minneapolis.