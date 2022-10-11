University of Minnesota service workers vote to authorize strike

MINNESOTA - The union representing 1,500 service workers at the University of Minnesota has authorized a strike.
Tuesday Teamsters Local 320 made notice of an intent to strike as the union says the university "repeatedly refused to address chronic understaffing, poverty wages, and abusive employment practices."
The union says it represents the workers who prepare food, clean buildings, service dorms, maintain HVAC systems, and care for research animals among other activities across the university's five campuses.
“In the event that University of Minnesota service workers have to strike, that's what that looks like. We change the picture, environment, and the quality of life on campus,” says Brian Aldes, Secretary Treasurer of Teamsters Local 320.
Aldes says they are not where they want to be and hopes to come to an agreement and continue serving U of M communities, campuses, and students.
“Our hope is that we can reach an agreement that lifts us out of poverty and provides our members some economic security. They should lead by example. They should not be responsible for perpetuating poverty in the communities in which their campuses are located.”
Wednesday service workers will head into a 10-day mediation period with the university in the hopes of reaching a compromise and settling on a contract.
The union could strike as early as October 22 if a deal isn't reached.