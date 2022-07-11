University of Minnesota Rochester's enrollment increasing

ROCHESTER, Minn.- University of Minnesota Rochester's fall semester is right around the corner. According to the university's chancellor enrollment is up 13 percent since the pandemic.
Enrollment has increased at UMR for numerous reasons but the biggest being its academic niche for health sciences.
Chancellor Lori Carrell says the university offers many health career pathways and as people were coming of age during the pandemic its motivated them to want to work in healthcare. Health sciences is one of the school's top majors. Dr. Carrell also believes enrollment is up because UMR has strong outcomes and strong placement in advance study or a career launch.
"Students are anxious. This has been a very difficult time to come of age. In higher education our job number one is developing human potential. You can see with the workforce challenges and racial disparities and multiple sectors including health that there are great needs out there," says Carrell.
UMR's diverse student body leadership and equitable outcomes are also contributing to its enrollment increasing.
"I'm absolutely thrilled of course and I'm thrilled on behalf of our students because we want students to have an exemplar world class college education and to be able to do that in a city of compassion and innovation, it's a real privilege for our students," explains the chancellor.
Some changes are coming to UMR including turning the downtown DoubleTree hotel into student housing and a new program called "Next Gen Med" which is an accelerated Bachelor of Sciences and health sciences degree to help fill positions in the healthcare industry quicker.