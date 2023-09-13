University of Minnesota Rochester turns former DoubleTree hotel into new Student Life Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The school unveiled the new student life center Wednesday afternoon making it the school's largest housing facility with 409 beds for students.
The center contains new amenities for students like a fitness center, dining hall, and intercultural center.
The university says this expansion is solving the school's previous problem of not having enough beds for students and will help students grow academically and socially.
"UMR recently moved to a two year live-on requirement, meaning first and second year students will now have to live on campus because research shows students are more successful if they live on campus for their first two years," said Mariah Peterson, Director of Residential Life.
The center is located in the heart of downtown being on the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Second Street SW.
"This is really a one of a kind location. Its connected to the University square via skyway which is where a lot of students have classes and its where a lot of other support services are for students," said Peterson.
Construction started on the former hotel back in October 2022 and finished in August of 2023 to welcome students for the first time.