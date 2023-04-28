University of Minnesota Rochester reflects on NXT GEN MED program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The University of Minnesota Rochester introduced an accelerated health sciences program in fall 2022, and now the university is weighing in on what it's seen so far.
NXT GEN MED is a pilot program to create a two-and-a-half year degree focused on business and leadership roles in health care.
The program incorporates hands-on education through research, internships at Mayo Clinic, and top-tier Google Cloud technology to foster a multifaceted, alternative academic career path.
UMR Chancellor Lori Carrell shares that the program has been well-received both by students and faculty involved, and that it serves as a display of the direction higher education could be headed post-pandemic.
"We need many new options in this new era," Carrell said. "It's an interesting time to learn, and it's up to us in higher ed. to be different, and to be better, and this is one way to approach that."
UMR is one of twelve colleges involved in a national pilot study implementing these programs into their academic curriculums.
"I think it was very thoughtfully designed by the innovative faculty here at UMR - they are amazing," Carrel said.
Since the pace of the program is fast and the program does not have the typical summer recess that you would find in a traditional four-year degree, one might think that there is more pressure for these students.
However, Faculty Program Director Andy shares that the students have been seeing a lot of benefit from the program, and that while the pace is more accelerated, it offers many benefits to those who are up for the challenge - like keeping tuition costs low and incorporating real-world experience through specialized internships as they study.
"Regardless of the functioning of the platform and what we learn about it and how we tweak and continue to build that platform - the number one commitment is that these students will have a world-class education and that we keep that as a priority," Chancellor Carrell said.
To learn more about NXT GEN MED, visit the University of Minnesota Rochester website.