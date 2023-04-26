University of Minnesota-Rochester recognizes Denim Day in support of sexual assault victims

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The University of Minnesota-Rochester is observing Denim Day as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
It's a time to recognize and support sexual assault victims by wearing denim to bring awareness to misconceptions about sexual assault.
This morning, UMR organizers hosted a table at University Square for students to stop by and learn more about sexual violence, consent, victim blaming, and prevention.
This included providing clarity about sexual consent and how it can often be misunderstood when it comes to a clear "yes" or "no."
"Determining whether someone has been sexually assaulted is - was consent present, and how do you know that?" said Kristen Barry, director of health and well-being at UMR. "So at UMR, we have what's called affirmative consent. It's not enough just to be quiet or have a no. The person has to have a very clear way of communicating how they knew they had consent - and that has to be verbal and given."
The tradition started in 1999 after the ruling for a man convicted of rape in Italy was overturned.
""Someone had been convicted of rape, and that conviction was challenged and so it went to parliament, and in parliament the judges overturned the ruling," Barry said.
"The reasoning for their ruling was that they said the victim in this case was wearing jeans and they were tight, and so she must have helped him get her jeans off, and that is why it could not be considered rape," Barry shared.
The next day, members of parliament wore denim in protest of the ruling, and the tradition has been recognized now for the past 24 years.