University of Minnesota Rochester honored for 'equity and inclusion'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Rochester (UMR) has received an award for equity and inclusion.
The recognition from Colleges of Distinction, which describes itself as an advocate for schools that excel in the areas of engagement, teaching, community, and outcomes, is for UMR’s “concerted effort to promote fair treatment and access at all levels, with resources and programming that grant extra support to underrepresented communities.”
“Equity is an action, not a statement,” says Tyson Schritter, Chief Operating Officer at Colleges of Distinction. “UMR is always listening to how it can create a more just environment, from the administrative level down to the students’ everyday experience on campus. We’re encouraged to see this school’s long history of promoting inclusion and making swift yet mindful adjustments along with the ever-changing times.”
“UMR has created a welcoming environment for underserved students,” says Schritter. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to highlight the noteworthy support offered for students who might not otherwise study and thrive on a college campus.”