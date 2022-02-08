University of Minnesota ending COVID vaccine requirement for big events

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The University of Minnesota is ending its COVID vaccine mandate for all events with more than 200 attendees.
U of M President Joan Gabel made that announcement Tuesday, stating:
“Trends in COVID-19 transmission statewide continue to show significant decreases, both in terms of current data related to case numbers, positivity rates, and available hospital beds, but also in forecasts predicting continued declines. Given those trends, the University is lifting the temporary, systemwide policy that mandated all events with over 200 attendees require individuals to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. From February 10 on, proof of negative test or vaccination status is no longer required.”
Gabel says mask-wearing is still required at all indoor facilities in the University of Minnesota system.
“We thank all members of our community for your cooperation, and to staff who shifted quickly to facilitate compliance with this approach to our largest events,” says Gabel. “It’s a wonderful example of our community pulling together to limit the impact of COVID on our healthcare professionals and I am grateful.”