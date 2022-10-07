University of Minnesota and Minnesota State collaboration to address nursing workforce crisis

KIMT NEWS 3 - The need to address the shortage of nurses in Minnesota is urgent.
That’s why the University Of Minnesota and Minnesota State have come together to reimagine nursing education and address the growing shortage of nurses in the state.
The "Coalition for Nursing Equity and Excellence" aims to work with every school of nursing in the state, and health care providers in Minnesota to increase enrollment in nurse education programs and expand equity in the nursing workforce.
Based on pre-pandemic data predictions, in 2025 Minnesota will need 23,000
registered nurses and 5,600 new licensed practical nurses.
University of Minnesota Dean of Nursing, Connie Delaney says the nursing shortage has been building over many years.
“At all levels, nursing shortages have been going on for many years, the pandemic exacerbated both the shortage, and a great deal, the visibility of this complex situation.”
Both UMR and Mayo Clinic are involved in this project. In addition to working with every school of nursing in the state and health care providers, the coalition hopes to increase enrollment and expand diversity in the nursing workforce.
“It takes all of the stakeholders working in full collaboration to address the situation with the fullest committment to innovation, new ideas in order to address what we need to do for the people of Minnesota,” Delaney adds.
The next step is establishing an advisory council for the initiative by engaging a coordinator for each one of the four priority areas.