United Way of Olmsted County starts school supplies collection as summer break begins

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn.-United Way of Olmsted County's "Running Start for School" program is underway. United Way of Olmsted County is partnering with over 40 Olmsted County schools to ensure that more than 2,900 students start school with the supplies they need. If you'd like to help out, you can head over to United Way of Olmsted County's Roonga page and purchase pre-packed backpacks. Each pre-packed backpack costs less than $20. Grace Pesch, United Way of Olmsted County's impact strategist, said life can be tough for kids who don't have their school supplies on the first day.
“If you are not ready for school on the first day of school-if you don’t have the supplies that you need, it’s hard to feel prepared. It’s hard to be able to participate in the classroom like other students would be able to who have supplies with them on the first day," Pesch said.
This year's collection will run through the end of August 14th. If you want to visit United Way of Olmsted County's Roonga page, click here.