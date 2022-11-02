United Way of Olmsted County says its annual fundraising campaign hits $1 million mark

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The United Way of Olmsted County says it’s reached the $1 million mark in its annual fundraising campaign, but still needs more donations.
“We are currently at 32% of our goal to raise at least $3,150,000 to help individuals and families in our community reach their potential,” states a press release. “We need everyone involved to reach our goal. Powered by community donations, just last year, United Way and our partners directly impacted over 48,000 lives in Olmsted County.”
United Way of Olmsted County is partnering with Rochester Motor Cars to announce the return of the 2022 Give United Drawing. Donors who give to United Way of Olmsted County before December 31 have the chance to win a two-year lease on a new vehicle.
“We are honored to partner with United Way’s efforts to drive contributions in support of those in need in our community. With one of our core values being ‘the value of being a good community citizen,’ we believe it is imperative to support those making the most significant impact,” says Mike Enke, Executive Manager at Rochester Motor Cars.
Community members can make a gift today by visiting www.uwolmsted.org/donate or texting UWGive to 41444.
“For nearly 100 years, United Way of Olmsted County has been uniting people and resources to address our community’s most pressing challenges,” says President Jerome Ferson. “We are fighting to ensure that Olmsted County is a place where all people can reach their full potential, but we cannot do it alone. We invite each person in our community to get involved by giving as they are able during our annual campaign.”