United Way of Olmsted County helps provide students a 'Running Start for School'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - School will be back in session before we know it. United Way of Olmsted County is raising funds to provide 2,535 backpacks to local students.
It's all part of the ‘Running Start For School’ program with Olmsted County's 33 participating schools.
In previous years the non-profit would hold school supply drives in person, this year everything is virtual. All you have to do is go online and purchase a backpack with all of the necessary supplies included for just $16 dollars.
“This year inflation and cost of lot of things like groceries and gas, I would imagine school supplies for families would be a great way to alleviate some of that financial burden,” says Vangie Castro, United Way of Olmsted County Impact Program Assistant.
“When you or your family had to buy school supplies every year, it would cost 50 to 75 dollars. So 16 dollars is affordable for us as community members to provide brand new backpacks and supplies for students.”
United Way is hoping to have all donations by August 12th.
