United Way of Freeborn County opens Welcome Pantry

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - United Way of Freeborn County is continuing to fight food insecurity at a new location.
Starting this week, the new Welcome Pantry is being operated out of the old Streater building in Albert Lea.
The hope is for this new location to become a major hub for residents who are food insecure and other food pantries around the area to pick up food they need.
Food will be limited based on how many people are in your household and how much the pantry has in stock.
The pantry doesn't require users to bring proof of income for access to food.
You'll just have to self-declare you meet the USDA requirements for receiving assistance.
The organization had been running a mobile distribution center before preparations for the Welcome Pantry were complete.
Erin Haag, the non-profit's executive director, says staff members will be getting used to the new system over the next few weeks. As a result, the pantry could have trouble meeting demand.
"We really want to emphasize that we may not be able to serve everybody on opening day," she said. "We will be providing everyone that comes with a list of food resources, other food pantries that we have been providing food as well, too."
The pantry will be open every Monday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., as well as every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.
You can find out more about the Welcome Pantry on their website.