United Way of Freeborn County is relocating

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The United Way of Freeborn County (UWFC) is on the move.
The agency says it has signed the lease and will be relocating from its current offices at 2610 Yh Hanson Avenue to the former Streater’s building off of Main Street and First Avenue.
UWFC says it began the search for a new space in early 2022 as programs expanded and developed, and its new location will have approximately 5,000 square feet of space and access to loading docks. That will enable administrative offices to be under the same roof as the Welcome Pantry, a new food shelf that opened in July of 2022 as a mobile distribution format in advance of a brick-and-mortar location.
UWFC says it has been offered an in-kind donation of reduced rent by 411 1st, LLC, the owners of the former Streater’s building.
Construction on the new officers will be overseen by Larson Construction and should be done by late April. UWFC says it will be moving and setting up operations for late April/Early May. The Welcome Pantry is anticipated to host a grand opening in late June.
UWFC says initial infrastructure funding was secured in partnership with Channel One Regional Food Bank, which received a donation from Dale Larson to spearhead a Food Transformation Project. Further funding was secured through grant opportunities and Paintball Painting and Thompson Electric offered in-kind donations to offset the capital expense.