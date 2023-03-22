United Way and VITA are offering free tax consulting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - United Way and the Volunteer Income Tax Association (VITA) are working together to help low-income families receive free assistance filling out tax returns.
The program is only offered to those living in Olmsted and Dodge county. People interested must be 60 years or older, disabled, or have low-to-moderate incomes.
The volunteers that work for VITA are IRS and Minnesota Department of Revenue certified. VITA helps people with tax returns, obtaining credits and returns
"What's wonderful about working is that you just feel good about the number of people you are helping. For instance, you pay what taxes they owe, but more than that there is a number of credits available for lower income families," said VITA volunteer, Ella Vanlaningham.
Intake forms must be filled out before hand. Click here if you are interested in setting up an appointment.