UNI's Penning goes to New Orleans in NFL draft

Penning April 29 2022

FILE - Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (70) looks to make a block during an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Penning was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, April 28. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints used their first-round picks in the NFL draft to address offensive needs.

The Saints traded to move up Thursday night and select Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave before taking offensive tackle Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa. The Saints drafted Olave at No. 11 after trading their third- and fourth-round picks to the Washington Commanders and moving up five spots.

New Orleans then landed Penning with the 19th overall pick. The Saints entered the draft with two picks on Friday, one in the second round and another in the third.

