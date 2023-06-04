 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec is
currently moving west across the Great Lakes and Wisconsin. Smoke
will cross into eastern Minnesota late Sunday morning. The smoke may
make it as far west as Rochester and St Cloud. Air quality should
improve across east central and southeastern Minnesota tomorrow
morning. Some smoke may linger across southeast Minnesota through
Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Unique contests held in Pine Island

  • Updated
  • 0

Unique contests held in Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Minn.-There were a couple of unique contests held today at an art center. At Miss Angie's Place, contestants tried to outperform each other while dressed like Dolly Parton and lip-syncing to songs. There were also people who each had 30 minutes to create a painting that resembled the work of Bob Ross.

“I think what makes her so appealing is that she’s very authentic, so she’s her true self, and if you ever attend a Dolly Parton concert, it’s amazing that it is such a wide array, like, she talks about her ‘Coat of Many Colors.’ That’s the way her attendees are, too. They’re from every generation, every different background, and so that’s why I think she’s so appealing because she’s just so humble and so honest," Angie Severson, the executive director of Miss Angie's Place, said.

Summer camps will begin at Miss Angie's Place later this month.

