Unique contests held in Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Minn.-There were a couple of unique contests held today at an art center. At Miss Angie's Place, contestants tried to outperform each other while dressed like Dolly Parton and lip-syncing to songs. There were also people who each had 30 minutes to create a painting that resembled the work of Bob Ross.
“I think what makes her so appealing is that she’s very authentic, so she’s her true self, and if you ever attend a Dolly Parton concert, it’s amazing that it is such a wide array, like, she talks about her ‘Coat of Many Colors.’ That’s the way her attendees are, too. They’re from every generation, every different background, and so that’s why I think she’s so appealing because she’s just so humble and so honest," Angie Severson, the executive director of Miss Angie's Place, said.
Summer camps will begin at Miss Angie's Place later this month.