Union workers at Hormel plant in Austin vote 'overwhelmingly' to reject contract offer

AUSTIN, Minn. – Workers at the Hormel plant in Austin have voted to reject what has been called the “final” contract offer from the company.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 says voting took place Wednesday and Thursday at the Hormel plan and the UFCW union hall in Austin.
"This week our coworkers voted overwhelmingly to reject Hormel’s final offer to us,” says a union public statement. “It’s simply not good enough. We stand united and are willing to fight for more for our families and our community. Hormel’s record profits are just wages not shared fairly with the rest of us. The reality is that we keep Hormel running. We demand that Hormel does better and comes to the table for a fair agreement quickly."
Hormel Foods issued this statement about the union vote:
“We are disappointed in the vote, especially given the significant contract package offered, however we remain optimistic that we will reach agreement. The parties have agreed to a contract extension until October 8 as we continue negotiations. Hormel Foods has had strong working relationships with the UFCW for decades, including Austin, and remain confident that these positive relationships will continue as we finalize these new agreements.”
The Austin plant employs over 1700 UFCW Local 663 members.