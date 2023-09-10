Union recommends Hormel workers at Austin plant vote 'no' on contract offer

AUSTIN, Minn. – A vote has been scheduled on the final company offer to union workers at the Hormel plant in Austin.
The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 663 says the current contract expires Sunday and issued the following statement:
"As essential meatpacking workers, we were proud to feed America during the pandemic. We made huge sacrifices to keep our communities fed and should be compensated as the heroes we are.”
Last week, Hormel gave us their "final offer." They refuse to give us good wages and secure pensions after record company profits. We, the bargaining committee, unanimously recommend a "NO" vote next. We believe we can win more if we stick together."
A union vote is set for Wednesday and Thursday. UFCW Local 663 members of the bargaining committee say they hope to reach a fair agreement quickly.