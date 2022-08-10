Unified Development Code approved by Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission approved the City of Rochester's Community Development's Unified Development Code (UDC) at its meeting on Wednesday.
The UDC will replace the Land Development Manual (LDM) and completely overhaul the city's building development processes, which includes current zoning ordinances.
Residential, commercial and even special districts will be reorganized into the new unified code.
Below are some of the changes the UDC will make, according to the City of Rochester:
-Eliminate public hearings for general development plans and instead provide a list of requirements to a potential developer before it moves forward.
-Required and more frequent neighborhood meetings held by a potential developer for a potential development.
-Renters will now be included in upcoming building development notifications, along with homeowners.
-Incentives for developers to build in Rochester. One of these examples include a trade off system, which would allow a developer to build in a certain space if it meets the requirements and needs of the city. This includes city goals such as affordable housing.
-Delegating oversight of building permits that involve potential landmark buildings to one person that works with city staff, instead of being heard by the Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC). There are roughly 150 potential landmark structures in Rochester still on the list.
-Flexibility with building codes and requirements, allowing for less variances, which is an exception to a specific code.
The City of Rochester's Community Development's Interim Deputy Director Ryan Yetzer said the point of the UDC is to streamline development.
"The problem there is the HPC ordinance is often off in some other ordinance outside of the city's Land Development Manual. It is not uncommon for a developer to come in start the process, go to the predevelopment meeting and only at that time learn that we have a HPC ordinance they have to deal with. So, a major goal of this is to get that ordinance right out in front of people. When a developer comes into the city of Rochester to develop, they see, oh there is a HPC overlay, I better take a look at that," Yetzer said.
City staff hope to have the UDC implemented by Jan. 1 of 2023.
The Rochester City Council will take up the item at its next meeting on Sep, 7.